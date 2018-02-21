FPX Partners with Zilliant to Maximize Customer Lifetime Value Across B2B Organisations

DALLAS, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership will integrate Zilliant Price IQ technology with FPX CPQ architecture for enhanced pricing capabilities for every situation and customer

FPX, a global leader in enterprise Configure Price Quote (CPQ) solutions, has partnered with Zilliant, a leading AI-driven SaaS platform for maximising the lifetime value of B2B customer relationships. When combined, Zilliant Price IQ' and FPX's CPQ solution will improve organisational ability to efficiently provide accurate, consistent price quotes for online buyers.

As B2B commerce continues to evolve, traditional pricing solutions are failing to meet the needs of today's business buyers. Only 15 percent of current B2B organisations use analytics for price optimisation, yet, according to the Professional Pricing Society, 95 percent of pricing professionals report a need for pricing software.

The integration of both FPX's and Zilliant's AI-driven platforms will empower businesses to optimise pricing based on each business buyer's unique situation and needs. The solution delivers accurate quotes in shorter time frames, assisting sellers with real-time approvals and intelligent thresholds. Market-value and cost-aligned prices ensure business objectives are tied into customer expectations. The solution also improves the confidence of sales teams with personalised pricing guidance based on deep customer profile data.

"Pricing has been one of the most consistent challenges for B2B organisations looking to improve their digital sales channel, and our partnership with Zilliant arms these companies with the tools they need to streamline pricing for even the most complex products," said Dave Batt, CEO at FPX. "As B2B buyer expectations continue to grow, we're partnering with Zilliant to help our customers meet their digital transformation needs and provide the best possible experience for buyers."

FPX and Zilliant's combined capabilities allow B2B companies to increase deal profits across channels through more accurate and consistent pricing. By streamlining complex quotes and processes, FPX and Zilliant vastly improve the end-to-end user experience, increasing customer loyalty and boosting businesses' bottom line.

"We're excited to work together with FPX to enhance the commerce experience for our B2B customers," said Zilliant Partner Network Vice President Joe Leyva. "We're at the beginning of a huge shift in the way B2B commerce is conducted, and CPQ solutions will play a critical role in that transformation."

About FPX

FPX simplifies the buying and selling experience to align enterprise businesses with the expectations of modern omnichannel customers. Powerful enough to handle any level of complexity, nimble enough to advance your commerce strategy, and simple enough to seamlessly extend and enhance the capabilities of direct and indirect sales, FPX is the business agility engine to power success in this era of Digital Transformation. With FPX enterprise CPQ, today's leading organizations are optimizing the experience of buying and selling across their sales, partner, and ecommerce channels, driving increased revenue and profit margins, increased loyalty and engagement and a consolidated IT footprint. More information is available at: http://www.fpx.com.

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps companies increase profitable growth by applying predictive intelligence to customer and transaction data, so customer-facing reps know what to sell, to whom, when and for what price. The Zilliant IQ' Platform uses advanced AI, machine learning, and sophisticated predictive models to deliver customized, actionable guidance to your team in real-time through your existing platforms. With Zilliant you can achieve profitable growth, increase competitive advantage, reduce business complexity and successfully implement business transformation, so you can maximize the lifetime value of every customer. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow @Zilliant.