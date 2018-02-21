Red Hat Decision Manager 7 helps organizations automate business decisions for more efficient operations and accurate outcomes

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today introduced Red Hat Decision Manager 7, a decision management platform that simplifies the development and deployment of rules-based applications and services. Red Hat Decision Manager 7 is the next generation of the company's business rules management offering, Red Hat JBoss BRMS, and is designed to enable organizations to quickly build applications that automate business decisions.

Business processes play an important role in helping organizations to improve efficiency and reduce workloads, and at the heart of every business process are business rules. Automating these processes can lead to more efficient operations and more accurate outcomes--particularly for complex or repetitive tasks--and ultimately help organizations better respond to changing market conditions and business needs.

Low-code development tools such as Red Hat Decision Manager enable business users to take a more active role in application development, and by fostering greater collaboration between business and IT stakeholders, can accelerate the application development process. According to industry analyst firm IDC, non-traditional developers are expected to build 20 percent of business applications and 30 percent of new application features by 2021.1

Red Hat Decision Manager 7 delivers an improved user experience and a more robust set of tools specifically designed to enable business users and citizen developers to directly modify business logic, which can help IT re-prioritize resources to support other tasks. Feature highlights include support for the direct execution of models expressed in Decision Model and Notation (DMN); redesigned decision tables and a new decision table editor; and an improved data modeller.

Built for both traditional and cloud-native applications, the offering can be used to create rules-based decision and planning microservices that can be deployed on-premise within a customer's datacenter, or as containerized services on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. Red Hat OpenShift enables customers to enhance business value and accelerate digital innovation for their process-driven applications using DevOps capabilities such as automated testing and continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), and to govern them using practices designed to provide greater security, scalability and interoperability.

Availability

Red Hat Decision Manager is available for download by members of the Red Hat Developers community. Customers can get the latest updates from the Red Hat Customer Portal.

Supporting Quotes

Mike Piech, vice president and general manager, Middleware, Red Hat

"The notion of low-code development is less about eliminating code or cutting traditional programmers out of the application development process, and more about helping business and IT users to do what they need to do quickly and efficiently, and in a complementary manner. Ultimately, what low-code tools should offer--and what we have built with Red Hat Decision Manager--is not a platform geared toward one or the other, but rather a rich and tightly integrated feature set designed to provide a better user experience regardless of whether you are a business analyst or hard-core developer."

Vipul Kashyap, director, Clinical Information Systems and Enterprise Information Architect, Northwell Health

"Red Hat Decision Manager plays an important role in Northwell's digital business strategy and has enabled us to accelerate the development of core healthcare applications, including the rapid development of configurable, reusable functionality for identifying patients for enrollment into care management programs, as well as the development of Clinical Decision Support functionality that helps stratify our patients for clinical risk and identify optimal treatment options. Recent advances such as the support for Decision Management Notation (DMN) models have enabled clinical informaticists and business analysts to manage and update complex decision support rules and models without IT intervention, improving the accuracy of the results and the agility of creation and change of decision support within our clinical information systems."

Maureen Fleming, program vice president, Integration and Process Automation, IDC

"Decisions play a central role in modern development, especially in combination with machine learning and embedded in processes that are being engineered to become both more simplified and dynamic. At this level, decision logic tends to be the domain of subject matter experts in business functions. High productivity development based on low code provides a mechanism for collaboration between business and developers that delivers value faster and improves the speed of change. The fact that decision runtimes can be embedded in a container and deployed more flexibly across clouds and edge locations is also important and differentiating."

