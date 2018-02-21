Baystate Celebrates! and Globoforce's own accelerated adoption of Social Recognition platform honored at Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management Excellence Conference

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition and continuous performance development solutions, today announced it won two 2017 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for advancing social recognition in the workplace. Baystate Health's employee recognition program Baystate Celebrates! earned Globoforce a bronze Excellence in Technology Award in the "Best Advance in Employee Recognition" category. Globoforce also earned a silver Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Award for its Social Recognition platform in the "Best Advance in Rewards and Recognition Technology" category.

"We have worked tirelessly to evolve reward and recognition from a tactical program to a business imperative," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "Recognition moments, or micro bonuses throughout the year, provide employees with a continual lift that not only motivates and inspires performance but come together to create a more positive, inclusive culture that attracts and retains talent, driving innovation and growth. As the company that pioneered the social recognition category, we, of course, embrace the practice and like our customers have reaped the benefits. At the same time, we are pleased to see how social recognition is helping employees at organizations like Baystate Health enjoy more positive work experiences."

Baystate Health's employee recognition program, Baystate Celebrates! helps the New England-based integrated healthcare system reinforce values of quality, compassion, teamwork, service, and innovation among its 12,000 employees. The program is also designed to facilitate multi-directional recognition across entities and organizations and establish recognition tools accessible to staff in a fast-paced clinical environment. This ultimately encourages better health system integration, positive interactions with patients, families, and colleagues and a more enjoyable workplace. Since the program's launch in June 2015, there have been 38,403 recognition moments and 11,621 people have been recognized for a service year milestone. Additionally, a joint research by Baystate Health and WorkHuman Research Institute shows recognized nurses are 3.5 times less likely to leave the organization compared to unrecognized nurses.

"In 2017 Baystate Health employees scored higher than the national average among 1.2 million healthcare employees for being satisfied with their recognition; and in New England we are in the 99th percentile. We have certainly gained ground in this area since launching Baystate Celebrates!" said Jennifer Faulkner, Baystate Health's Vice President for Team Member Experience.

"Baystate Health's social recognition platform fosters connections between employees working in different spheres and highlights how everyone impacts the delivery of care-which is important in a large, complex health system," added Faulkner.

Operating in more than 160 countries in 32 languages, Globoforce's Social Recognition platform offers the world's largest selection of global reward options, giving employees a positive, meaningful recognition experience, wherever they live. To create a real-world model of rearchitecting pay, Globoforce encourages employees to look for more "everyday" moments to reward peers for their commitment to their work and company values. Using the company's cloud-based social recognition program, called Globostars, all employees are empowered to award their peers when they see exceptional work or model behaviors. Awards, which are varied point amounts that employees can use for merchandise or gift cards, are given based on one of the company's six core values.

Globoforce and Baystate Health received the awards at this year's Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2018, at the PGA National Resort and Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (www.brandonhall.com).

About Globoforce

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce helps make work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based social recognition and continuous performance development solutions help build award-winning cultures where employees feel more appreciated and socially connected at work driving a sense of belonging and inspiring the entire organization to reach its full potential and achieve business success. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

