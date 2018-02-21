Affecto Plc - Stock Exchange Release 21 February 2018 at 16:00, Helsinki



CGI NORDIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED HAS GAINED TITLE TO ALL THE SHARES IN AFFECTO PLC AND THE SHARES WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI



CGI Nordic Investments Limited ("CGI Nordic") granted a security interest for the payment of the redemption price as approved by the court of arbitration and thus today gained title to all the shares owned by minority shareholders in Affecto Plc ("Affecto") in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act (624/2006, as amended) (the "Companies Act"). The final redemption price will be decided by the court of arbitration appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce at a later date.



Upon application by Affecto, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 16 November 2017 approved the delisting of Affecto shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki conditional upon CGI Nordic gaining title to all of the minority shares of Affecto in the redemption proceedings undertaken in accordance with Chapter 18 of the Companies Act. The Affecto shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki today as announced by Nasdaq Helsinki in a separate release.



Affecto is a Northern European full-stack data house with expertise in data intensive technologies. Their expertise ranges from enterprise information management to artificial intelligence. Affecto creates business value for its customers by helping them become data driven, thus transforming their businesses. Affecto has long term, committed customer relationships with a large number of essential Northern European companies as well as public institutions. Affecto has a local presence with 18 offices forming a powerful grid, and is a unique home for its 1000+ employees.