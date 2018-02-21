Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International Named to IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 List for 13th Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) is pleased to announce that it has again been selected for The 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, an honor the company has earned for 13 straight years, more than any other real estate services provider. Colliers has been named to the list each year since its inception.

Colliers is committed to leadership in the global outsourcing industry and has a proven track-record in the space. The company's outstanding growth continues through a focus on maintaining the most collaborative and creative culture in the industry, allowing clients to accelerate their success by sharing its market-leading expertise.

"We are honored to again receive this prestigious recognition from IAOP," said Dylan Taylor, President and COO, Colliers International. "Being named to this list for the 13th straight year speaks to the dedication we have at Colliers to provide best-in-class service to our clients and our professionals."

The 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 and The World's Best Outsourcing Advisors recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. These lists are based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"In today's economy, it is more important than ever for outsourcing buyers to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists are the essential tools companies reference to make smarter decisions. They provide companies with valuable insights into the outsourcing industry, leading and emerging service providers and advisors, and key developments to watch."

The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services - not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars.

About Colliers International

Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) is an industry-leading real estate services company with a global brand operating in 69 countries and a workforce of more than 12,000 skilled professionals serving clients in the world's most important markets. Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate services company, with 2017 corporate revenues of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers has also been ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com (http://colliers.com/) or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

