New TEMS solutions drive efficiency through enhanced automation, orchestration and real-time cognitive analysis of tests over mobile networks

InfoVista, the leading provider of network and application performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced a major evolution of its TEMS network testing solutions with the release of several new products.

The newly launched products are designed to maximize the benefits, in terms of efficiency, total cost of ownership, agility and accuracy, mobile operators can gain from the use of true end-to-end mobile network testing. This evolution results from the combination of InfoVista's expertise in mobile network testing and scalable real-time software platforms, and it demonstrates InfoVista's commitment towards ensuring that its TEMS product line remains the undisputed leader in the industry.

With automation, orchestration and real-time cognitive analysis capabilities, the evolved TEMS portfolio is re-defining the segment of mobile network testing and laying the foundation for 5G network testing. With tens of thousands of users of its products worldwide, InfoVista is the de-facto standard in mobile network testing for mobile operators, infrastructure vendors, service providers, and regulators. This major evolution of the portfolio will create new opportunities for TEMS users to improve subscriber experience by increasing efficiency and accuracy of their network tests. With TEMS, operators can, more than ever before, deliver uninterrupted, high-quality services to their customers, cost-effectively and efficiently.

Supporting Quote:

Bernard Breton, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for InfoVista:

"Mobile operators around the world are becoming more agile and adopting new ways of working to improve their efficiency. They rely on their partners and specifically on InfoVista to find innovative ways to help them achieve their goals. This major evolution of the TEMS portfolio demonstrates our commitment towards improving the way mobile network tests can contribute to better network services and, ultimately, to a better and more connected world."

Resources

Learn more about this exciting evolution of the TEMS portfolio: InfoVista The Evolution of the TEMS Network Testing Portfolio.

InfoVista The Evolution of the TEMS Network Testing Portfolio. Read about our partnership with the P3 Group to offer benchmarking services

Schedule a meeting to speak with one of our TEMS experts at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Hall7, booth 7G40 to learn more about the new additions to our TEMS portfolio

The new TEMS solutions include:

TEMS Director, a web-based centralized back-office solution for real-time orchestration, and analytics of all mobile network testing projects for any of the TEMS network test products.

TEMS Paragon, a highly-efficient, multi-device QoS and QoE network testing solution for streamlining the mobile network benchmarking process, enabling more drives in less time with one driver.

TEMS Voyager, a remotely managed, fully autonomous solution for testing and analyzing mobile subscriber experience across the entire network.

TEMS Sense a completely automated solution for monitoring quality of services and conducting regression testing from a variety of stationary locations.

About InfoVista:

InfoVista is the leading provider of cost-effective network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world. Our award-winning offering empowers eighty percent of the world's largest communications service providers, top mobile network operators, leading global enterprises and regulatory bodies worldwide to ensure a high-quality user experience by achieving optimal network performance and guaranteeing business-critical application performance. InfoVista's expertise and innovations provide a new level of actionable network, application and customer intelligence, visibility and control across all services, all technologies, and all domains of both the fixed and mobile networks. Using our solutions, our customers deliver high-performing and differentiated services, plan and optimize networks to match application and service demands, benchmark their performance, and streamline network operations while keeping total cost of ownership as low as possible.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005460/en/

Contacts:

InfoVista

Erika Collins, +1 703-956-5355

erika.collins@infovista.com