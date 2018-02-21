Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the important energy industry trends to look out for in 2018.

The demand for energy is increasing with the growing population. And with environmental concerns such as global warming on the rise, the recent energy industry trends are more focused towards sustainable energy. 2018 is set to be a year characterized by innovation and disruptive technology across the major energy sectors, from fossil fuels to renewables. Infiniti has listed some of the important energy industry trends to look out for in 2018.

According to the energy industry experts at Infiniti, "The energy industry is facing major challenges when it comes to offering cheap and consistent energy due to the high costs involved and lack of sufficient resources to meet the growing demand."

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company presenting market insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the important energy industry trends to look out for in 2018.

Important energy industry trends

Improved energy storage to the rescue of renewables: For a long time, renewable energy sources have been held back due to the lack of large-scale battery energy storage systems. Major players like ABB, Tesla, and Siemens AES are concentrating on improving the battery storage. The battery-based energy storage capacity will grow to as much as 45GW in the next five years according to many industrial reports.

The government's pollution control plan to eliminate fossil-fuel powered vehicles has triggered the increase in demand for electric vehicles. This increase in demand for electric vehicles emphasises on the need for more energy to power the vehicles and leads to increased pressure to meet the energy sector demand. This trend will be one of the most prominent energy industry trends to watch out for in 2018.

