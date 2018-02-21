Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market 2017-2021 to Grow at a CAGR of 13.42% - Reduction in Driver Fatigue by Using Seat Massage Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global automotive seat massage system market to grow at a CAGR of 13.42% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Seat massage system as standard feature in luxury models.

Globally, automakers of luxury cars are constantly adding new features and functionalities to the existing ones to enhance the driving experience of users. A major part of driving experience involves the seating design and comfort. Therefore, automakers are including seat massage systems as a standard comfort feature in all luxury and premium models as it provides a spa-like relaxation inside a car. As most people spend a lot of time in traveling, seat massage systems help reduce their fatigue and body pain. For example, Cadillac offers seat massage units for both driver and passenger seats. Mercedes-Benz has also included massage systems in its new Mercedes-Benz AMG E43. As people pay hefty amounts for premium cars, they look forward to added features, such as improved car interior and enhanced level of comfort in luxury cars. To cater to such customer expectations, companies worldwide are investing heavily to add new features and improve the functionality of seats.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Reduction in driver fatigue by using seat massage systems.

Technological advancements and increase in disposable income of people in many parts of the world have led automakers to focus more on enhancing the comfort and safety features in their vehicles. One of the most advanced and sophisticated comfort features in vehicles is seat massage systems. The main purpose of automotive seat massage systems is to prevent and reduce fatigue and pain of the driver while driving. These systems comprise of inflatable bladders that generate a pulsating motion to give a massaging effect on the driver' back. Seat massage systems in the car also help to prevent physical exertions that may otherwise lead to increase in loads on tendons and muscles. Traditionally, seat massage systems were only found in luxury cars. However, some seat massage system makers, such as Alba Automotive Services, have made it possible to install and enjoy the luxury of seat massage systems in any car.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increasing popularity of carsharing services in developing economies.

Carsharing services are gaining popularity in emerging countries such as Brazil, India, and China due to various reasons, including increase in private car usage costs. Such services are also preferred as they are cheaper than taxi fares. In China, a car is unused or parked about 93% of the time, and its utilization rate is only 7%. On the other hand, a car used for carsharing service has a utilization rate of up to 60%. Carsharing allows optimum utilization of a car, wherein the cost of maintaining the car is shared among the users. Currently, China has about five carsharing operators in cities like Hangzhou, Beijing, Wuhan, Changsha, and Shenzhen.

Key Vendors

Continental

Erickson Auto Trim

InSeat Solutions

Kongsberg Automotive

Rostra

Other Prominent Vendors

Alba Automotive Services

Automotive Concepts

Champion Seat Systems

Conair

DONMAR Enterprises

Faurecia

Leggett & Platt

The Miami

Miller Auto & Truck Accessories

Treadwell Auto Trim

