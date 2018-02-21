AIM-listed provider of investment management services Brooks Macdonald has appointed Ben Thorpe, who has 18 years' experience in financial services, as group finance director with effect from August. Thorpe was head of finance at Brewin Dolphin, where he was responsible for group financial planning and analysis, financial control, tax and Treasury and led a programme to upgrade and restructure the group's finance function. He has also held senior finance positions at Standard Bank and Barclays ...

