Building services firm Bilby announced on Wednesday that it had made "considerable progress" during its first trading half, as companies within the group continued to take market share in their target markets of London and the UK's South-East. By winning new large-scale contracts with several major organisations, including those with East Kent Housing, Saxon Weald and Bexley councils, Groveland Care Homes and additional contract work for the Ministry of Defence, Bilby said it had seen progress ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...