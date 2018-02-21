The European Commission handed out a total of 546m in fines to car shipping and parts suppliers for anti-competitive behaviour in three separate decisions, with all companies acknowledging their involvement in the cartels and agreeing to settle the cases. In its role as competition supervisor in the European Union, the EC hit shipping groups CSAV, K-Line, WWL-EUKOR and NYK with a total of 395m in fines for forming a cartel covering the sea transportation of new vehicles. Germany's Bosch and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...