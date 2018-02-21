Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2018) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce it has signed a term sheet to lease on an additional 267.98 acres of patented claims in the Hardscrabble District as part of the ongoing enhancement of their Silver Cliff silver project. The Diamond Lode claim is part of this claim block, and enhances the exploration of the Kate deposit. The claim has previously not been available to Viscount for exploration and is a highly prospective mineral tenure contiguous with the Silver Cliff claim block. It is located on the west side of the Kate deposit. Upon completion of the lease Viscount increases the size of the Silver Cliff land package to 2296.98 acres.

Mark Abrams Viscount Director and Geologist stated "The acquisition of this claim block is likely to contribute to the expansion of the Kate deposit. These other claims will greatly aid in the development of additional targets."

Highlights of 2016 and 2017 Drill Holes Announced to Date

Viscount

Hole # Historical

Hole # From

(m) From

(ft.) To

(m) To

(ft.) Length

(m) Length

(ft.) Ag

(oz/t) Ag

(g/t) K16-01 73-2 16.76 55 32 105 15.24 50 26.9 837.4 K16-01 73-2 18.29 60 28.04 92 9.75 32 40.9 1271.1 K16-01 73-2 18.29 60 24.38 80 6.09 20 57.2 1778.5 K16-08 88-36 32 105 52.73 173 20.73 68 7.4 228.6 K16-08 88-36 35.05 105 52.73 173 17.68 58 8.6 265.9 P17004 77 -07_CC 6 19.7 39 128 33 108.3 2.83 90.35 P17004 77 -07_CC 9 29.5 39 128 30 98.5 3.07 95.48 P17004 77-07 _CC 15 49.2 39 128 24 78.8 3.51 109.04 P17006 88-16 0 0 24.5 80.4 24.5 80.4 4.82 149.88 P17006 88_16 0 0 15.5 50.9 15.5 50.9 6.56 203.90

Viscount has 3 holes left to report. An NI43-101 Report of its historical and current data from drilling and sampling at its Silver Cliff Project in Colorado in 2016 and 2017 will be released in the 2nd quarter of this year. The report will be a proof of concept updating the historical mineral resource defined by Tenneco in the 1980's to a current NI43-101 mineral resource.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Silver Cliff Property. Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half transported in securely-sealed bags to the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada, for sample preparation and subsequent analysis at ALS Canada Ltd. in Vancouver. Prior to transport, individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. One certified standard for each 20 samples is included. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags that are then shipped. The sample pulps and rejects will be retrieved from ALS. The ALS method with code ME-GRA21 was utilized for determining both gold and silver. It consists of fire assay and gravimetric finish (30g nominal sample weight).

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dallas W. Davis, P.Eng, FEC, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 2,296.98 acres where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984.

The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of Tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a historical pre-feasibility study on which basis it was planned to bring the property to production. The plan was abandoned following take over by another company.

The Cherry Creek Property is focused on exploration in the immediate vicinity of an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 30 miles north of the town of Ely, in White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of over 400 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights, and is comprised of more than 8,000 acres. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jim MacKenzie"

President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Viscount Investor Relations

Phone: 1 844 863 3622

Email: info@viscountmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Viscount Mining Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Viscount Mining Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Viscount Mining Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###