Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2018) - ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV: ZMA) (OTC: ZMWYF) (FSE: 4Z0) (the "Company") www.zoomaway.com is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website. The new website aims to demonstrate the company's new blockchain based ecosystem comprised of wholly owned subsidiary companies that while serving the organization as a whole are each able to stand alone by realizing their own revenue streams. The company has made a commitment to turn development costs into revenue as it has discovered unmet needs and opportunities.

The new website incorporates the company's new wholly owned subsidiaries and links to their respective websites. This new corporate site highlights recent company news and features a new blog where the company will continue to update and educate shareholders and potential customers. The team will continue to add additional features to the site to keep information flowing as each of the companies continues to evolve.

To further underscore the company's commitment towards the development of new technologies and revenue streams, the ZoomAway Nevada site has been updated to promote its travel based suite of products. In doing so, the company aims to reinforce its position as a technology company while maintaining its travel subsidiary's role in the hospitality space.

"We understood that the company needed a new online presence to showcase all of the plans we've announced over the last few months. Our team has been hard at work creating new technologies. We're excited about the direction we're in and want to keep the public updated with the latest information." Stated Sean Schaeffer, CEO of ZoomAway Travel Inc.

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts, and activity providers with a seamless, scalable, and fully integrated Technology Platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities, and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real time one-stop shop for all of their travel and recreational needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Travel Game Blockchain Inc. (Canadian Co.) is our new company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games and blockchain formats.

Active Smart Contract Inc. (Nevada Co.) is currently in scheduled development and planned as a service provider, enabling merchants to accept both credit card and cryptocurrency payments on a single platform. Proposed Active Smart Contract features will facilitate simple integration for ecommerce websites, apps, and others to process multiple payment types with a simple set of APIs. The framework will allow merchants to manage their transactions through a robust reporting system. www.activesmartcontract.com

