Today, Sarah Cannon, the Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare, announced that 18 abstracts authored by members of the Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Network have been selected for presentation at the 2018 BMT Tandem Meetings. Held in Salt Lake City, Utah, from February 21-25, the BMT Tandem Meetings are hosted by the American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (ASBMT) and the Center for International Blood Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), and bring together blood cancer experts from around the world to discuss the latest developments in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCT).

"We look forward to sharing the advancements made in blood and marrow transplantation research from across the Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Network with our colleagues at the 2018 BMT Tandem Meetings," said Fred LeMaistre, MD, Senior Vice President of Market Operations and Physician-in-Chief of Blood Cancers at Sarah Cannon. "Together, the experts that form our network are helping redefine blood cancer care for patients across the U.S. and the UK."

Noteworthy presentations include:

A poster presentation by Carlos R. Bachier, MD, Director of Blood Marrow Transplant Research at Sarah Cannon, who will discuss "Open-Label Study to Determine the Feasibility of Ixazomib As Maintenance after Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant for Multiple Myeloma" on February 21 in the Salt Palace Convention Center Hall E from 6:45-7:45pm.

A poster presentation by Lisa Cantwell, Quality Coordinator with Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancers at South Austin Medical Center, who will present "Four Days Tbo-Filgrastim for Mobilization and Collection Demonstrates Superior CD34+ Yields, Less Use of Plerixafor, Fewer Collections and a Decrease in Total Charges" on February 21 in the Salt Palace Convention Center Hall E from 6:45-7:45pm.

A poster presentation by Darby Siler, Clinical Oncology Pharmacist with Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, who will discuss "Reduced-dose Posaconazole as Antifungal Prophylaxis in Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant Recipients" on February 24 in the Salt Palace Convention Center Hall E from 6:45-7:45pm.

The Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Network is one of the largest providers of hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). It conducts more than 1,000 transplants annually through six FACT accredited transplant centers, and has completed more than 14,000 transplants since the inception of its first program.

The 18 abstracts and presentations represent studies being conducted by investigators from Sarah Cannon in affiliation with Texas Transplant Institute at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, Colorado Blood Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver, Colo., Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, La., Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancers at South Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas, Medical City Dallas in Dallas, Texas, and Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

About The Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Network

Sarah Cannon brings together physician-led blood cancer programs across the United States and United Kingdom to offer patients convenient access to care including hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and clinical trials. The Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Network programs include St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas, Medical City Dallas in Dallas, Texas, Colorado Blood Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center- HealthONE in Denver, Colo., HCA Midwest Health- Research Medical Center, in Kansas City, Mo., Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, La., Texas Transplant Institute at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, Harley Street at UCH in London and The Christie Clinic in Manchester, England. For more information about the Network and Sarah Cannon's full suite of oncology services, visit sarahcannon.com.

