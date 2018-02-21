Unified Logic Accelerates Growth & Market Momentum

Unified Logic's SaaS Digital Transformation Platform, Movere, growing 30 Percent Year-over-Year, Solidifying Position as Market Leader

BELLEVUE, Washington, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Logic closed 2017 with accelerated market traction. Since the release of its premiere solution, Movere 2.0, Unified Logic has become a market leader for organizations undergoing digital transformation initiatives such as cloud migration and management, true-ups for cloud consumption and software licensing, application optimization and modernization, and security risk analysis. Rapid adoption of Movere has catapulted Unified Logic's growth of more than 30 percent YoY since 2016 and is set to beat that trend in 2018.

Unified Logic has maintained momentum throughout the first months of 2018. It recently announced SOC2 certification for Movere, a momentous achievement as the market's first and only digital transformation platform to secure this important certification. Movere has become an instrumental part of digital transformation initiatives of its Managed Services, Systems Integrators, and Reseller partner communities. In 2017, Movere expanded its market reach, with more than 300 partners in 65 countries.

To help achieve to Unified Logic's aggressive growth projections for 2018, Unified Logic also announces the addition of Roger Frey as Chief Revenue Officer. Roger joins the Unified Logic team with more than 20 years of technology product, marketing and sales experience. His insight and guidance will contribute to achieving the aggressive goals that Unified Logic has for its SaaS digital transformation solutions. Since the launch of Movere 2.0, Unified Logic has increased its customer base by over 300 percent.

Roger will lead sales, marketing and support, as well as Unified Logic's strategic partnership with Microsoft as a Gold Certified Partner, while also expanding Unified Logic's partner communities and accelerating new market development.

"I am very excited about the growth and market position Movere has achieved in a relatively short amount of time," says Roger. "Movere has solidified itself as the SaaS digital transformation platform market leader, and I look forward to accelerating Unified Logic's growth in this exciting market."

"We're beyond thrilled to have Roger join the team. Our foot is on the accelerator and it's imperative to have a leader in place who can take the momentum we have with Movere and launch that into 2018," says Unified Logic CEO Kristin Ireland.

