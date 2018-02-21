

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar continued to be higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as investors awaited the minutes from the Fed's recent policy meeting for more insights about future interest rate hikes this year.



The minutes from the January 30-31 meeting, due at 2:00 pm ET, could provide more clues about central bank's views on inflation and trajectory of interest rates.



The meeting was last under former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who turned the job over to Jerome Powell.



The January meeting statement indicated that the economic growth had strengthened and more rate hikes may be warranted. The Fed also said that inflation would move up this year.



The minutes could provide more clarity about policymakers' thinking over pace of interest rate hikes amid improving inflation.



Apart from minutes, U.S. manufacturing and home sales data are scheduled to be released today.



The currency has been trading higher in the Asian session.



The greenback climbed to an 8-day high of 0.9388 against the Swiss franc, from a low of 0.9358 set at 5:00 pm ET. If the greenback extends rise, 0.95 is seen as its next resistance level.



The greenback firmed to near a 2-week high of 1.2683 versus the loonie and a weekly high of 0.7839 versus the aussie, off its early lows of 1.2640 and 0.7902, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 1.28 against the loonie and 0.77 against the aussie.



Having fallen to 1.4008 against the pound at 7:30 pm ET, the greenback reversed direction and hit a weekly high of 1.3907. The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around the 1.38 mark.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK jobless rate increased in the fourth quarter.



The ILO unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points to 4.4 percent in three months to December. In the same period of last year, the rate was 4.8 percent.



The greenback appreciated to a weekly high of 1.2300 against the euro, reversing from a low of 1.2345 hit at 7:30 pm ET. On the upside, 1.20 is likely seen as the next resistance for the greenback.



Flash data from IHS Markit showed that Eurozone private sector growth continued to rise at a steep pace in February, albeit with the rate of expansion cooling from the near 12-year high in January.



The composite output index dropped to 57.5 from 58.8 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to 58.4.



On the flip side, the greenback retreated to 107.35 against the Japanese yen, from an early weekly high of 107.90. Next key support for the greenback is likely seen around the 106.00 region.



Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan's all industry activity growth halved in December.



The all industry activity index rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in December, following November's 1 percent increase. Nonetheless, this was the third consecutive increase in activity and bigger than the expected 0.4 percent rise.



The greenback held steady against the kiwi, after having eased from an early weekly high of 0.7326. The pair closed Tuesday's trading at 0.7347.



