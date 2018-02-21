Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-21 15:49 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management Board of Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to grant law firm Sorainen (Vilnius office) the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North (MTF) market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius as of February 15, 2018.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.