Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-21 15:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided on February 21, 2018 to admit the bonds of UAB "Modus Grupe" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Modus Grupe" bonds is February 26, 2018.





Issuer's full name UAB "Modus Grupe" --------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name MDG --------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000432023 --------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 04.12.2020 --------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one bond, EUR 100 --------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 49 999 --------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 4 999 900 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name MDGB050020FA --------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius ---------------------------------------------------





The Certified Adviser of UAB "Modus Grupe" is law firm Sorainen (Vilnius office).



UAB "Modus Grupe" Company Description, audited annual reports for the financial years 2016 and 2015 (in Lithuanian only) are attached.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



