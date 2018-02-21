Unity invites artists, creators and developers to Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing, Berlin, and Los Angeles for networking, learning and exclusive access

Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com/), creator of the world's most widely used game engine and real-time development platform, announced today the dates and locations for its upcoming slate of Unite Conferences. Unity will be hosting Unite events in Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing, Berlin and Los Angeles locations around the world that represent epicenters of creativity and innovation in their region. This year, Unity will demonstrate the power of real-time rendering made possible by Unity 2018, including deep dives into the new technologies unleashing breathtaking graphics and major performance increases.

"We love game makers and creators. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their pursuit of making magical things. It's hard and we try to make it easier. Our Unite events are critical to this goal. In 2018 we once again can't wait to get on the road and meet with developers and creators, learning together and making the world a better place with more creativity," said Brett Bibby, VP of Engineering, Unity Technologies. "We'll be out in force around the world offering expert talks, instructional demos and curated panels covering a full range of topics. Whether it be creating content or programming, performance or high-end rendering, or innovating on the next generation VR and AR experiences, we're excited to share this deep-seeded knowledge with our community."

Here are the dates and locations for the 2018 Unite conferences:

Unite Seoul, May 2-4, 2018, Coex Convention Grand Ballroom and Auditorium

Unite Tokyo, May 7-9, 2018, Tokyo International Forum

Unite Beijing, May 11-13, 2018, China National Convention Center

Unite Berlin, June 19-21, 2018, STATION Berlin

Unite Los Angeles, October 23-25, 2018, JW Marriott and the Orpheum Theater

Each Unite event is the place to unlock the full creative potential of the Unity platform, brainstorm with Unity experts and industry leaders and get a sneak peek at what Unity will bring creators in the future. Information about each event, as well as tickets are viewable on the Unite website.

Unity is the world's most popular real-time development platform. Games and experiences made with Unity have reached more than 3 billion devices worldwide this year and were installed more than 20 billion times in the last 12 months.

About Unity

Unity Technologies is the creator of a flexible and high-performance end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR games and experiences. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves large publishers and filmmakers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit: http://unity3d.com to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to: http://madewith.unity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005208/en/

Contacts:

Unity PR

Charlie Sinhaseni, 909-657-8394

charliesin@unity3d.com

or

Unity PR

Alivia Snyder, 650-218-1185

alivia@unity3d.com