SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Further Expands UK and EMEA Market Reach with Intergence Partnership

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka (http://www.aryaka.com/), the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced that Cambridge, UK-based Intergence (http://www.intergence.com/) will deploy Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution to enhance global connectivity and application performance for its enterprise customers with offices in the UK and Europe. Partnering with Aryaka strengthens Intergence's infrastructure services proposition for its global enterprise customers.

Intergence comprises a team of IT infrastructure experts that help organizations realize their digital transformation objectives. Formed in 2003, the company uses innovative technologies like its Stratiam solution to provide CIOs with insights about IT performance and the customer's digital experiences, and to simplify complex IT problems. Intergence's infrastructure services provide IT leaders with greater flexibility, agility, and cost efficiency.



The partnership will enable Intergence to provide global enterprises with significantly faster and more consistent application performance, as well as direct access to cloud/SaaS services. It will also enable enterprises to reduce network maintenance and management hassles, increase agility, and save costs compared to legacy network architectures. For Aryaka, the partnership represents further expansion of the company's market footprint in the UK and EMEA regions.

"Intergence only works with best-of-breed technology partners, so when it came to improving WAN performance for our global clients, we wanted to work with an SD-WAN vendor that could really deliver fast and consistent performance for business-critical applications," said Dave Poulton, Intergence's Chief Technology Officer. "With its own global private network, guaranteed network uptime, and built-in WAN optimization and application acceleration, Aryaka is a game-changer when it comes to global SD-WAN performance - effectively delivering the kind of connectivity that today's cloud services and SaaS applications require."



"Businesses in UK and EMEA that are expanding internationally and migrating applications to the cloud need reliable SLA-based network connectivity and better application performance," said Claudio Perugini, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at Aryaka. "For Intergence and its global enterprise customers, Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution delivers the reliability and security of a cloud-native private network, application acceleration, and the flexibility and fast deployment of SD-WANs to achieve their business execution needs. Further, due to Aryaka's as-a-Service model, companies can acquire SD-WAN in the same way they buy cloud services today, using a consumption model."

Deployed by 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka's global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.

About Intergence:

Intergence is a team of IT infrastructure experts. Formed in 2003, the company has been using innovative technologies to simplify complex IT problems, including the development of its Stratiam Solution - a platform providing unparalleled insight for CIOs and CDOs into their IT performance and customer's digital experience, giving the visibility needed to reconnect with users and continually optimise the digital experience.



About Aryaka Networks:

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

