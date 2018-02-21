Fidessa was flying high again on Wednesday as it agreed to a £1.4bn takeover by Swiss banking software company Temenos a day after confirming that the two were in talks. Under the terms of the deal, Fidessa shareholders will receive 3,567p in cash for each of their shares. They will also be entitled to a final dividend and a special dividend amounting to 79.7p for 2017. The price represents a premium of around 37% to Fidessa's closing price on 16 February. For the year ended 31 December 2017 on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...