Key Highlights:

A planned 10,000-meter drill program (45-50 holes) based on the results from previous work on the Lapon Canyon project.

To date, mineralization has been discovered in a broad, altered, fractured and brecciated NE trending structural zone termed the Lapon Rose Zone. Anomalous gold values are denoted in many areas within this zone, and significant higher-grade mineralization over significant widths is located within sub vertical en echelon zones of intense alteration and gold enrichment.

The Company acquired an additional 60 claims in 2017 that covers possible on strike extensions of the fault structures controlling the mineralization.

The discovery of new gold mineralization (RC 17-19; 18.6 g/t Au (uncut) over 6.1 meters) located 325 meters away and 200 meters higher than the last known gold mineralization. It is presently unknown if this is an extension of the Lapon Rose or an entirely new zone. With the discovery at this location, the vertical extent of gold mineralization now exceeds 400 meters.

Drilling highlights include (all previously announced) 7.6 meters at 8.96 g/t,13.7 meters at 18.4 g/t, and 6.1 meters of 32 g/t.

The Lapon Canyon project consists of 96 claims (1940 acres), easily accessible by secondary state roads. A state grid power transmission line passes within three kilometres of the project. The Company owns 100% of the properties with a 2% NSR payable on 36 of the claims.

Drilling Targets

Walker has planned a 10,000-meter drill program (45 - 50 holes) based on the results from the previous work on the project. Initial drilling will focus on infill and expansion of the Lapon Rose zone, follow up drilling at the new discovery in Hole RC 17-19 and drilling other exploration targets on the property. These new targets include several large fault alteration zones, which in some instances show evidence of previous workings.

The Company also announces that it has retained Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corp. ("Fladgate") of Thunder Bay, ON., a full-service mineral exploration consulting firm. Fladgate will be responsible for the management and supervision of the exploration programs at the Lapon Canyon project. Fladgate will initially complete the formation, interpretation, and compilation of the Lapon Project's digital database.

Fladgate's initial interpretations of the Lapon digital database will greatly enhance the planning and design of Walker's upcoming 2018 drill program.

Michel David, President states: "We are very excited and encouraged by the past drill results which confirm the potential of the project. The arrival of Fladgate on the project will greatly aid in the acceleration of drilling, geological mapping and understanding of the gold mineralization at Lapon."

About the Lapon Canyon Project.

The Lapon Canyon Project is cut by a series of steeply dipping cross fault structures cutting across the Walker trend, analogous to other cross fault structures responsible for many gold and base metal deposits in the world. These faults are heavily sheared and altered (sericite, iron oxides) with abundant silica, varying in width from 60 to 300 meters. Four of these structures have been discovered at Lapon, and at least two can be traced for over four kilometers.

Small scale high grade mining began on the project in 1914. Approximately 600 meters of drifts and raises were developed from two adits and a two-stamp mill was built. Further underground work was carried out, returning numerous assay values in the range of one ounce per ton, with a sample at the end of an adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton. (National Instrument 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004). Additional work on the Project in the following years, included the installation of a ball mill and milling facilities.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a director of the Company, an Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

