

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T has announced the name of the three cities where the telecom giant will roll out the faster 5G services first.



The company disclosed that it plans to offer mobile 5G to customers in a dozen cities, including parts of Dallas, Atlanta and Waco, Texas, by the end of this year. The company will reveal the names of other cities in the coming months.



5G, is the next generation of wireless network technology, and is said to be 10 times faster than current 4G networks.



AT&T said it is working on an aggressive schedule to help ensure customers can enjoy mobile 5G when we launch the network this year. The company will add more 5G capable mobile devices and smartphones in early 2019 and beyond.



'After significantly contributing to the first phase of 5G standards, conducting multi-city trials, and literally transforming our network for the future, we're planning to be the first carrier to deliver standards-based mobile 5G - and do it much sooner than most people thought possible,' said Igal Elbaz, senior vice president, Wireless Network Architecture and Design. 'Our mobile 5G firsts will put our customers in the middle of it all.'



In January, AT&T had announced it plans of releasing a true 5G network to 12 different markets by late 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX