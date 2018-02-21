

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - cyan AG, a provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions founded in 2006, with its holding company based in Munich, Germany, announced that it plans to seek a listing of its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the first half of 2018.



The main business areas of the company are security solutions for the mobile data traffic of end customers of mobile network operators and fixed line internet service providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators, the insurance and financial services sector and government institutions.



