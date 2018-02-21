The "Growth Opportunities for Bio-based Chemicals and Materials in Europe and North America, 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes the penetration of bio-based chemicals and materials in three main applications that include paints and coatings, plastics, and adhesives and sealants.

The study, therefore, has three segments bio-based paints and coatings, bio-based plastics, and bio-based adhesives and sealants. The deliverable covers North America and Europe as key regions and provides insights on how various bio-based materials have penetrated into these two regions.

It analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the average prices of products in the marketplace. It also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected CAGR at which the respective application segments are likely to grow.

The study bases the forecast on the various drivers and restraints along with regional, product, and technology trends in the marketplace. In addition to this, the market also analyzes the key market participants and the key competitive factors that are critical for participants to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The study extensively analyzes the different segments in terms of key applications where bio-based materials are being used and have future potential to grow. Key chemistries used in each of these bio-based chemicals and materials segments have been analyzed. In order to assess the current size of the bio-based chemicals and materials and to evaluate the future potential, key growth opportunities and restraining factors are taken into consideration.

Price variations and factors impacting prices of bio-based chemicals and materials across each segment have been analyzed in the report. Regional dynamics that capture the opportunities for bio-based chemicals and materials in various countries have been dealt with in the report, and this will help the reader understand the future growth markets for specific applications. The various chemistries that are used across various application segments are also analyzed extensively based on their adoption levels.

Research Scope

Automotive and Transportation (A&T)

Building and Construction (B&C)

Paper and Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others: Textiles, agriculture and horticulture, electrical works, and medical applications.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key applications for bio-based chemicals and materials?

What are the key geographic regions that present opportunities for bio-based chemicals and materials?

What are the key chemistries used in bio-based paints and coatings, bio-based plastics, and bio-based adhesives and sealants?

Who are the key market participants in the North American and European bio-based chemicals and materials market?

Is the market fragmented or consolidated?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers And Restraints-Total Bio-Based Chemicals And Materials Market

4. Forecasts And Trends-Total Bio-Based Chemicals And Materials Market

5. Competitive Analysis-Total Bio-Based Chemicals And Materials Market

6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

7. Mega Trends And Industry Convergence Implications

8. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on The Bio-Based Chemicals And Materials Market

9. Bio-Based Paints And Coatings Segment Breakdown

10. Bio-Based Plastics Segment Breakdown

11. Bio-Based Adhesives And Sealants Segment Breakdown

12. The Last Word

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

BASF

Beckers

Bio-Lutions

Brasken

Cargrill

Clariant

Corbion

Dow

EcoPro Polymers

EcoSynthetix

Elevance Renewable Sciences

FKUR

Henkel

Mader

Myriant

Novamont

PPG

Perstorp

Radici

Reverdia

Succinity

VTT

