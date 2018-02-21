Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:
ISIN Name
DK0010249309 Glunz & Jensen
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S has been given observation status, as Heliograph Holding GmbH has submitted a mandatory tender offer to the shareholders of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.
According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.
For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 21 February 2018.
________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=664865
