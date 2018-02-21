Stockholm, February 21, 2018



Three institutions have acquired 1,400,000 shares in INVISIO Communications AB. The shares have been acquired by the Fourth AP Fund, Swedbank Robur Funds and Handelsbanken Funds, thereby expanding their holdings. The shares have been acquired from the company's principal owner, Lage Jonason.



Following the transaction, Lage Jonason and his family hold 7,671,654 shares, corresponding to 17.4 per cent of the shares in INVISIO. Lage Jonason with family and company remain the company's largest shareholder.



For more information, please contact: Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications Mobil: + 45 53 72 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Tina Dackemark Lawesson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Mobil: + 45 53 72 7733 | E-mail: tdl@invisio.com



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ) INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.



