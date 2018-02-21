

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US evangelist Billy Graham, who was widely regarded as the most influential preacher of the 20th century, has died at the age of 99.



A spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said Graham died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, Wednesday.



An ordained Southern Baptist minister, he is estimated to have personally preached to 215 million people during his six-decades long career.



Graham was a spiritual adviser to American presidents and provided spiritual counsel for every president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.



Billy Graham conducted more than 400 Crusades, simulcasts and evangelistic rallies in more than 185 countries and territories. He reached millions more through TV, video, film, the internet and 34 books.



