$4.71 Billion UHT Processing Market 2018-2022 by Mode of Equipment Operation, End-Product Form, Application and Region

The "UHT Processing Market by Mode of Equipment Operation (Direct, Indirect), End-Product Form (Liquid, Semi-liquid), Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing market, is estimated to be valued at USD 2.57 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach 4.71 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.87% from 2017 to 2022.

The increasing demand for food & beverage products with an extended shelf life, marginal nutritional changes in products such as milk, and reduction in logistics and storage cost are the factors driving this market. High capital investment is a major restraint for the growth of this market.

The indirect segment dominated the market for UHT processing in 2016. In indirect UHT processing, the product and the heating medium are not in direct contact with each other, but are separated by the contact surfaces of the equipment. The heating mediums for these types of equipment are either tubular heat exchangers or plate heat exchangers. The indirect UHT processing equipment is an energy-efficient system, which costs lesser than direct UHT processing equipment, and hence is highly preferred, which in turn is driving the market for UHT processing.

The UHT processing market, by application, was dominated by the milk segment in 2016. UHT processing for milk was developed in order to minimize damage to milk components, which are otherwise caused by in-container sterilization processes. Additionally, the HTST process provides milk with a refrigerated shelf life of about two to three weeks, whereas UHT processing allows milk to have a longer shelf life of approximately two to three months. Therefore, the increasing demand for extended shelf life products is aiding the growth of UHT treated milk products, thereby driving the market growth.

Europe was the most prominent region for the UHT processing market, occupying the largest market share in 2016, with France, Germany, Spain, and Italy being the major countries of the region. The market for UHT processing in the region has been propelled by a large consumer base for such products, with most of the population taking to drinking UHT processed milk. In countries such as Spain, where temperatures remain higher in comparison to other countries in the region, the market for UHT products is popular, as the consumption of shelf-stable UHT milk helps save on refrigeration costs.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2017 to 2022, and is driven by China, Australia, and New Zealand; this can be attributed to the rise in awareness among consumers in these countries about UHT treated products and their benefits.

The key players in the UHT processing market adopted new product launches as their key growth strategy to increase their market shares and profits. Acquisitions accounted for the second-highest percentage of the total developments, followed by expansions & investments.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction:



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights



5. Market Overview



6. UHT Processing Market, By Equipment Type



7. UHT Processing Market, By Mode Of Equipment Operation



8. UHT Processing Market, By End-Product Form



9. UHT Processing Market, By Application



10. UHT Processing Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles



Alfa Laval

Elecster Oyj

Gea Group

Goma Engineering

Microthermics

Reda S.P.A.

Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery

Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery

Spx Flow

Stephan Machinery Gmbh

Tessa I.E.C Group

Tetra Laval International S.A.

