BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Block Listing

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

BLOCK LISTING

21 February 2018

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company') has made an application to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 20,708,911 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (the "Shares') to be admitted to the Official List of the UKLA and to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading on its main market.

Shares will be issued under the block listing to satisfy continuing market demand for the Shares and to manage the premium to NAV at which the Shares trade. The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 23 February 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098