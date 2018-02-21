SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. - OBLN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) from October 5, 2016 through January 23, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Obalon investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Obalon class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/obalon-therapeutics-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Obalon recognized revenue in violation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles; (2) Obalon lacked adequate internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Obalon's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 16, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/obalon-therapeutics-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

