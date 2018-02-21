London's FTSE 250 was down 0.3% to 19,744.36 in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with M&A helping to keep things lively. Fidessa was flying high again as it agreed to a £1.4bn takeover by Swiss banking software company Temenos a day after confirming that the two were in talks. Under the terms of the deal, Fidessa shareholders will receive 3,567p in cash for each of their shares. They will also be entitled to a final dividend and a special dividend amounting to 79.7p for 2017. The price represents ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...