High-end embedded computer board designer and manufacturer Concurrent Technologies announced the launch of a new 3U VPX I/O board on Wednesday. The AIM-traded company described the BA 2TR/501 product as a multi-channel communications board, which offered systems integrators an efficient way to introduce up to eight serial communication ports into a VPX system. It said the board would be especially suited to applications requiring communication with legacy devices that are still widely used in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...