sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,30 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JBQK ISIN: US12509F1075 Ticker-Symbol: EC6A 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CCUR HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CCUR HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CCUR HOLDINGS INC
CCUR HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CCUR HOLDINGS INC4,300,00 %
CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC0,796+1,27 %