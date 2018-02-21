Westinghouse Electric Company and Electricité de France (EDF), in partnership, announced today that they have been awarded a contract from Empresa Nacional de Residuos Radiactivos (ENRESA), the Spanish agency responsible for radioactive waste management and nuclear plant decommissioning.

The agreement covers a four-year engineering support contract for the latency phase of the dismantling and decommissioning project at Vandellós I Nuclear Power Station in Spain and includes the preparation of technical and licensing documentation.

"We are extremely pleased that ENRESA has selected Westinghouse and EDF to continue supporting the decommissioning activities at Vandellós I Nuclear Power Station," said Yves Brachet, Westinghouse vice president, Global Decommissioning, Decontamination, Remediation and Waste Management. "This contract further demonstrates Westinghouse's global capabilities and expertise in providing innovative decommissioning solutions."

Sylvain Granger, head of EDF's decommissioning and radioactive waste management operations, said: "EDF is pleased to work with Westinghouse on this dismantling site in order to bring ENRESA efficient industrial solutions developed for decommissioning its own natural uranium graphite gas reactors. This contract demonstrates international recognition of EDF's know-how in decommissioning."

Vandellós I, located in Tarragona, Spain, and owned by Hifrensa, was a French Uranium Naturel Graphite Gaz (UNGG) gas cooled reactor and operated between 1972 and 1989. ENRESA began dismantling and decommissioning Vandellós I in 1994.

