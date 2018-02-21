Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, announces today that it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable corporates to adopt blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT).

Luxoft is one of six IT and consulting services companies to make its blockchain advisory and development services available to AWS users.

"We are very excited to be working with AWS to help users engage with blockchain and DLTs," said Vasiliy Suvorov, Vice President of Technology Strategy at Luxoft. "Blockchain is about removing data silos, improving trust and operational efficiencies. By using AWS to deploy and integrate DLTs into day-to-day processes, businesses can revolutionize how they operate."

Luxoft helps accelerate the deployment and integration of blockchain and DLT-based projects on AWS and is already working on a number of DLT projects using the cloud. For example, Luxoft is building a healthcare claims processing system for a leading healthcare provider using DLT. By using AWS, which unifies tools and configurations while keeping data separate, Luxoft simplified the building of the network and accelerated its deployment as a result.

Through Luxoft's Digital Enterprise practice, both Luxoft and AWS can transform organizational processes by enabling companies to adopt a blockchain strategy that quickly and easily adds new participants to a project's ecosystem. This enables corporates to innovate new products and services, explore emerging decentralized business models and operate securely at a global scale delivering improved business results.

This is the second time Luxoft has collaborated with AWS to help its users develop cutting-edge technology solutions, having worked with AWS on Internet of Things solutions since 2016.

Find out more about Luxoft's blockchain capabilities here.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 13,100 employees across 41 cities in 20 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit thewebsite

