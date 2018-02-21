Gene Therapies Market Report 2018: A Robust Pipeline with 985 In-Vivo Gene Therapies, and a Further 354 CART Cell Therapies Currently in Pipeline Development

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Gene Therapies: A Growing Pipeline and Approval of CAR-T Cell Therapies Reflect Increasing Commercial Appeal, Despite Difficulties Faced by products such as Glybera and Strimvelis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gene Therapies: A Growing Pipeline and Approval of CART Cell Therapies Reflect Increasing Commercial Appeal, Despite Difficulties Faced by products such as Glybera and Strimvelis discusses all gene therapies, including not only those which involve genetic modification, but also RNAi, CART cell and aptamerbased therapies.

In 2017 alone, the marketing approvals of Kymriah, Yescarta and Luxturna added to this growing class of products. However, due to various challenges, progress in developing this technology and achieving commercial uptake over the past few decades has been slow.

In the short term, there is a shortfall in global gene and cell therapy manufacturing capacity, and in the longterm the personalized nature of many gene and cell therapies represents a further challenge that will not be met by the currently used, centralized biopharmaceutical manufacturing model.

Additionally, the very small number of patients in orphan genetic diseases that these therapies are especially well suited for has caused commercial difficulties for drugs such as Glybera and Strimvelis, and the high pricing of these therapies in response to the low patient number presented strong reimbursement difficulties.

However, the pipeline for gene therapies is robust; there are 985 in vivo gene therapies, and a further 354 CART cell therapies currently in pipeline development. Most are at an early stage of development, with 76% at the Discovery or Preclinical stage.

There are also currently 23 gene therapy programs in Phase III development. This report provides a comprehensive view of the clinical, R&D, commercial and competitive landscape of Gene Therapy, and assesses key developments in delivery vector technology, and challenges and advances associated with the production of such vectors.

