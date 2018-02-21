Condensing Unit Market Worth 32.47 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Condensing Unit Marketby Type (Air-Cooled, Water-Cooled, Evaporative Condensing Unit), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Transportation), Function (Air Conditioning, Refrigeration), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets',the global market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 21.94 Billion in 2017 to USD 32.47 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 105 tables and33 figures spread through 143 pages and in-depth TOC on"Condensing Unit Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/condensing-unit-market-622171.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growth of the Condensing Unit Market is driven by the improvements in the quality of condensing units. Consumers primarily demand technologically advanced condensing units due to the benefits they offer such as durability, improved performance of the refrigeration & air conditioning systems, and extended shelf life. The growth in end-use markets such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and organized retail food chains is leading to increasing demand for condensing units, especially in the commercial segment.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=622171

The air-cooled condensing unit segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Condensing Unit Market, by type for the forecast period.

Based on type, the air-cooled condensing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Condensing Unit Market in 2017. Air-cooled condensing units are the most commonly used condensing units for across applications as they have low maintenance and installation cost compared to water-cooled condensing units. Low maintenance as well as installation cost and rising water scarcity issues are the key factors driving the growth of the air-cooled condensing unit segment of the Condensing Unit Market.

The industrial segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the Condensing Unit Market, by application during the forecast period.

Based on application, the industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the growing demand from advanced refrigeration. Growing industrialization in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to drive the industrial segment during the forecast period.

The air conditioning segment is expected to dominate the Condensing Unit Market during the forecast period.

Based on function, the air conditioning segment accounted for the major share of the Condensing Unit Market in 2017. The air conditioning segment is also expected to grow at highest rate due to the growing demand from various applications such as hotel & restaurants, food processing units, etc.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the Condensing Unit Market during the forecast period.

China is the largest market for condensing units in the Asia Pacific region. The growth in power and chemical industries is projected to be the key driving factor for the Condensing Unit Market in the Asia Pacific region. The growing HVAC industry, along with the increased demand for supermarkets and food processing & storage facilities segment drives the market of condensing units in the region. The rapid growth of industrialization in the region is also a driving factor for the Condensing Unit Market.

Key players in the Condensing Unit Market include Emerson Electric Company (US), Carrier Corporation (US), Danfoss (Denmark), GEA Group (Germany), Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration (US), and BITZER (Germany), among others.

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=622171

Browse Related Reports

Evaporative Condensing Unit Market by End-Use Industry (Commercial, Power, and Chemical), Application (Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/evaporative-condensing-unit-market-111214576.html

Transcritical CO2 Market by Application (Supermarkets, Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities, Ice Skating Rinks), by Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/transcritical-co2-market-201387678.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets