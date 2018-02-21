ParkHub's Founder & CEO Honored as One of Dallas Business Journal's 40 Under 40

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Founded in 1977 as the leading source for local business news, research, and events, the Dallas Business Journal has grown from distributing a weekly print publication to being affiliated with the country's largest publisher of business publications with a digital edition, newsletters, networking events, and annual awards - including their 40 Under 40. Each year, the Dallas Business Journal recognizes 40 key influencers under the age of 40 in the Dallas-Fort Worth business community. Individuals honored by the award have demonstrated remarkable advancement in their industries and are expected to follow in future success.

On March 20th, George Baker Sr. will be honored among the 40 Under 40 class of 2018. As founder and CEO of ParkHub, Baker is revolutionizing the parking industry and quickly capturing the business of America's top sports and entertainment venues. Baker founded ParkHub with a simple aim: to take the pain out of parking. Offering innovative, industry-leading technology, ParkHub has grown to become a major player in B2B parking solutions. "This is truly a great honor for me," said Baker, "but I know that any award borne out of my time as CEO of ParkHub is solely a testament to the company my team and I have built together."

ParkHub's platform improves guest experience by offering more payment options, both in advance and on-site, and gets them into the parking lot faster with Prime, their mobile point of sale cashier system. In addition, this technology provides data-driven insights to the venue operations team so they can optimize their operations, reduce costs, and realize more revenue, all in real-time with their cloud-based dashboard Portal. Starting in 2015 with Dallas, Baker secured contracts with the Rangers, Stars, Mavericks, and Cowboys (even scoring an investment from the Jones family). In the last 3 years, the ParkHub platform has parked over 8,000,000 vehicles coast to coast and February 4, 2018 will mark the third consecutive Super Bowl that has utilized their technology.

The 40 Under 40 Awards follows on the heels of Baker winning the Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award in 2017. He was also named a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for the region. The awards event will take place during the late afternoon and early evening on March 20. All selected honorees will also be featured in a special publication in print and online March 23.

Contact:

Jarrod Fresquez

214-663-0505

Jarrod.fresquez@parkhub.com

SOURCE: ParkHub