

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hundreds of KFC outlets were closed in the UK and Ireland after the fast food giant faced shortage of chicken due to supplier problems.



KFC apologized to its customers and blamed the shortages its new delivery partner DHL. KFC on Wednesday said about 450 of its 900 outlets remained closed.



'We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we're really sorry about that,' the company said in a statement.



DHL recently took over the KFC contract from Bidvest Logistics. The firm said that 'due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed.'



