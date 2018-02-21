Global Welding Machinery Strategic Business Report 2018: Innovations Galore to 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Welding Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.

Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Welding Machinery in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Arc Welding Machinery

Gas Welding & Cutting Machinery

Resistance Welding Machinery

Laser Welding Machinery

Ultrasonic Welding Machinery

Other Welding Machinery

Electrodes & Other Consumables



The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ACRO Automation Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) ARCON Welding, LLC ( USA )

) Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH ( Germany )

) Coherent, Inc. ( USA )

) Daihen Corporation ( Japan )

) Denyo Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) ESAB (UK)

Fronius International GmbH ( Austria )

) IDEAL-Werk ( Germany )

) IGM Robotersysteme AG ( Austria )

) Illinois Tool Works, Inc. ( USA )

) Bernard ( USA )

) Hobart Brothers Company ( USA )

) Miller Electric Mfg. Co. (USA)

Kemppi ( Finland )

) Kiefel GmbH ( Germany )

) Kobe Steel Ltd. ( Japan )

) KUKA AG ( Germany )

( ) Manufacturing Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Sonics & Materials, Inc. ( USA )

) The Lincoln Electric Company ( USA )

) Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group ( China )

) Voestalpine Bhler Welding GmbH ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Welding Machinery: An Introductory Prelude

Brighter Prospects Ahead amid Boisterous End-Use Market Environments

Developed Nations Make Way for Emerging Markets

Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the World Welding Machinery Market

Lincoln Electric - The Global Welding Leader

Asian Markets - An Impregnable Turf for International Giants

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the World Welding Machinery Market (2014-2017)



2. REVIEW OF SELECT PRODUCT SEGMENTS

Arc Welding Machinery: The Established Market Segment

Manufacturers Lay Emphasis on R&D

Arc Welding Equipment: Impact of Modern Electronics

Competitive Landscape

Demand for Gas Welding & Cutting Machinery Dwindles

Resistance Welding Machinery Exhibits Stable Growth

Laser Welding Machinery - Future of Welding

Advanced Research to Elevate Laser Welding Technology

Ultrasonic Welding - The Dawn of New Era

The Rise of Electron Beam Technology

Electrodes, Components, Apparatus & Accessories



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Innovations Galore!

Changing Industrial Needs Drive Innovations in Welding Market

Technologies to Address Skill Shortage - the New Focus of Manufacturers

Material Changes affect Technology Developments Materially

Competitive Forces Drive Adoption of Automation and Information Management Systems in Welding

Narrower Joints Reduce Welding Material Consumption and Time

New Techniques Transform Welding Process

New Submerged Arc Welding Wire from Lincoln Helps Overcome Processing Flaws

Automated Welding Offers Significant Potential

Welding Robots Advance Growth

Automation Drives Demand for SAW Equipment

Cost Remains a Major Hurdle for Welding Robots

Solid Wires Replacing Stick Electrodes

Adhesives Reduce Need for Welding

Impact of Quality Control

User Friendly Equipment: Order of the Day

Rising Demand for Aluminum Welding Equipment

Advances in TIG Welding Offer Growth Opportunities

Advanced TIG Welders to Address Poor Arc Starts

True Pulsing - Yet Another Feature Improvement

FCAW Gains Acceptance

Hybrid Welding Technology to Drive Growth

Plastics Welding Sidelines Metal Welding

Maintenance & Repair Projects to Drive Demand

Increased Emphasis on Improving Welding Process

Favorable HSAW Pipes Market Signals Opportunities

Steel Production & Consumption: Key Indicators of Welding Market Dynamics

Markets Outside China to Drive Steel Demand, to Influence Welding Machinery Demand



4. AN OVERVIEW OF END-USE SEGMENTS

Construction

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry to Aid Market Growth

Need for New Infrastructure Channels Robust Investment into Construction Projects

Energy

Rise in Pipeline Projects Signals Growth Avenues for Welding Equipment

Pipeline Operating Conditions Determine Welding Equipment Usage

Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

Power Generation

Automotive Manufacturing

Railroad Industry

Heavy Fabrication

Shipbuilding

New Welding Technologies Seek Role in Shipbuilding Programs

Wind Energy

Nuclear Power Plants



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Welding

Bonding Through Welding: A Permanent and Laborious Process

Welding Machinery Industry: A Categorization

Types of Welding

Arc Welding

Types of Arc Welding

Shielded Metal Arc Welding

Gas Metal Arc Welding

Flux-Cored Arc Welding

Gas Tungsten Arc Welding

Submerged Arc Welding

Plasma Arc Welding

Percussive Arc Welding

Tungsten Inert Gas Vs Metal Inert Gas - A Comparison

Gas Welding and Cutting Machinery

Resistance Welding Machinery

Laser Beam Welding

An Insight

Laser Welding Vs Other Welding Techniques

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet and Carbon Dioxide Laser Welding

High Power Laser Welding

Laser Spot Welding

Robotic Laser Seam Welding

Blank Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

The Process

Advantages of Ultrasonic Bonding

Overview of Advanced Ultrasonic Plastic Welding Machines

Other Welding Techniques

Friction Stir Welding

Electron Beam Welding

Electrodes & Other Consumables

Robotic Welding

A Step towards Automation

Robotic Arc Welding: Still in its Infancy

Robotic Spot Welding: Taking Over Rapidly

Robotic Welding Sensors

Booming Demand for Welding Robots

Welding Hazards: Environmental Issues



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Miller Electric Introduces Thunderbolt 160 and Thunderbolt 210 Stick Welding Power Sources

Miller Electric Enhances ArcReach Technology with CLC and AWW Capabilities

Rinco to Introduce Electrical Motion Untrasonic Welding Machine

Miller Electric Unveils Dynasty 800 and Maxstar 800 Stick Welding Solutions

Miller Electric Rolls Out New Accessories for SAW Systems

Lincoln Electric Introduces Flextec 650X Multi-Process Welder

Fanuc UK Introduces ARC Mate 100iD High-Specification Arc Welding Robot

Afrox Launches Rental Services for Miller Welding Machines

Miller Electric Introduces New SubArc Portable Welding System

ABB Robotics Launches IRB 1660ID Arc Welding Robot

Miller Electric Unveils PerformArc Pre-Engineered Robotic Welding Systems

Bernard Rolls Out Additional Handle Options for BTB Sem

Automatic MIG Gun Line

Miller Electric Rolls Out Auto-Continuum 350 and 500 MIG Welding Systems

Branson Ultrasonics Unveils Ultrasonic-Sealing VFFS System

Branson Ultrasonics Introduces GLX-3 Laser Welder

LPKF Unveils LPKF PowerWeld 2600 Laser Welding System

ROFIN Unveils Performance Unlimited and Performance Open Manual Welding Machines

ESAB Introduces Upgraded Pulsed Welding Systems with Innovative Features

ESAB Introduces Rebel EMP 215ic Welding System

ESAB upgrades OK 48.00 SMAW (Stick) Electrodes

Kemppi Unveils X8 MIG Multi-Process Welding System

Miller Electric Introduces ArcReach Technology in New Portable Welding Machines

LPKF Welding to Introduce New Laser Welding Machine

Miller Electric Launches SubArc Portable Welding System

Lincoln Electric Unveils New Welding Equipment with CrossLinc Technology

Hobart Rolls Out Gas-shielded Flux-Cored Wire - FabCO 750M

ESAB Unveils Origo/Aristo CC/CV Arc Welding Machines

Miller Electric Launches Big Blue 600 Pro Welder/Generator

Miller Electric Introduces Millermatic 125 Hobby Welder for Beginner Applications

Lincoln Electric Launches Engine-driven Pipe Welder/Generator

Sonics Rolls Out 3050 Bench Top Press Ultrasonic Plastics Welding System

Lincoln Electric Rolls Out Engine-driven SAE-300 MP Welder

Sonics Unveils e-Press Touch Welder

Miller Electric Launches Millermatic 350P Welding Solution for Aluminum Welding in Auto Applications

Lincoln Electric Launches Engine-driven Welder - Vantage 520 SD

Lincoln Electric Rolls Out Orbital MIG Welding System for High Demanding Applications

Miller Electric Introduces XMT ArcReach Welding Systems with Remote Power Operation Feature



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Lincoln Electric Acquires Air Liquide Welding

Dengensha and Nastoa Welding Merge to Establish Dengensha Toa

MagneGas Establishes MagneGas Welding Supply

Kemppi Bags Supply Contract for FastMig X MIG Welding Sets

Midea Group Snaps Up KUKA

ESAB Welding & Cutting Products to Acquire Sandvik Materials' Welding Wire Operations

ESAB to Acquire EWAC Alloys from L&T

Miller Electric Rebrands Jetline Engineering as Jetline by Miller

ESAB Welding & Cutting Products Acquires Arc Machines

Coherent Snaps Up ROFIN-SINAR Technologies

Airgas Acquires Monroe Welding Supply and Clark Industrial Supply

Lincoln Electric Acquires Vizient Manufacturing Solutions

KUKA Roboter Collaborates with ITW Welding

Manufacturing Technology Snaps Up ProSpot

Amada Miyachi Europe Snaps Up MacGregor Welding Systems

Genesis-ICESA Systems Acquires PisgahForest Industries

Miller Takes Over Weld Data Monitoring Systems Provider IMPACT Engineering

Lincoln Electric Invests in Welding Technology Center

Lincoln Electric Takes Over Welding Consumables Producer

Specialised Welding Products

Lincoln Electric Takes Over Rimrock Holdings

Schlatter inks Partnership Deal for Use of Welding Equipment in Emmedue's Advanced Building Systems



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 191 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 221)

The United States (51)

(51) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (14)

(14) Europe (127)

(127) France (5)

(5)

Germany (47)

(47)

The United Kingdom (14)

(14)

Italy (27)

(27)

Spain (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (30)

(30) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hrjv4/global_welding?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716