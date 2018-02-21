Global Welding Machinery Strategic Business Report 2018: Innovations Galore to 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Welding Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.
Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Welding Machinery in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Arc Welding Machinery
- Gas Welding & Cutting Machinery
- Resistance Welding Machinery
- Laser Welding Machinery
- Ultrasonic Welding Machinery
- Other Welding Machinery
- Electrodes & Other Consumables
The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ACRO Automation Systems, Inc. (USA)
- ARCON Welding, LLC (USA)
- Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH (Germany)
- Coherent, Inc. (USA)
- Daihen Corporation (Japan)
- Denyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- ESAB (UK)
- Fronius International GmbH (Austria)
- IDEAL-Werk (Germany)
- IGM Robotersysteme AG (Austria)
- Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)
- Bernard (USA)
- Hobart Brothers Company (USA)
- Miller Electric Mfg. Co. (USA)
- Kemppi (Finland)
- Kiefel GmbH (Germany)
- Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan)
- KUKA AG (Germany)
- Manufacturing Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Sonics & Materials, Inc. (USA)
- The Lincoln Electric Company (USA)
- Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group (China)
- Voestalpine Bhler Welding GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Welding Machinery: An Introductory Prelude
Brighter Prospects Ahead amid Boisterous End-Use Market Environments
Developed Nations Make Way for Emerging Markets
Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the World Welding Machinery Market
Lincoln Electric - The Global Welding Leader
Asian Markets - An Impregnable Turf for International Giants
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the World Welding Machinery Market (2014-2017)
2. REVIEW OF SELECT PRODUCT SEGMENTS
Arc Welding Machinery: The Established Market Segment
Manufacturers Lay Emphasis on R&D
Arc Welding Equipment: Impact of Modern Electronics
Competitive Landscape
Demand for Gas Welding & Cutting Machinery Dwindles
Resistance Welding Machinery Exhibits Stable Growth
Laser Welding Machinery - Future of Welding
Advanced Research to Elevate Laser Welding Technology
Ultrasonic Welding - The Dawn of New Era
The Rise of Electron Beam Technology
Electrodes, Components, Apparatus & Accessories
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Innovations Galore!
Changing Industrial Needs Drive Innovations in Welding Market
Technologies to Address Skill Shortage - the New Focus of Manufacturers
Material Changes affect Technology Developments Materially
Competitive Forces Drive Adoption of Automation and Information Management Systems in Welding
Narrower Joints Reduce Welding Material Consumption and Time
New Techniques Transform Welding Process
New Submerged Arc Welding Wire from Lincoln Helps Overcome Processing Flaws
Automated Welding Offers Significant Potential
Welding Robots Advance Growth
Automation Drives Demand for SAW Equipment
Cost Remains a Major Hurdle for Welding Robots
Solid Wires Replacing Stick Electrodes
Adhesives Reduce Need for Welding
Impact of Quality Control
User Friendly Equipment: Order of the Day
Rising Demand for Aluminum Welding Equipment
Advances in TIG Welding Offer Growth Opportunities
Advanced TIG Welders to Address Poor Arc Starts
True Pulsing - Yet Another Feature Improvement
FCAW Gains Acceptance
Hybrid Welding Technology to Drive Growth
Plastics Welding Sidelines Metal Welding
Maintenance & Repair Projects to Drive Demand
Increased Emphasis on Improving Welding Process
Favorable HSAW Pipes Market Signals Opportunities
Steel Production & Consumption: Key Indicators of Welding Market Dynamics
Markets Outside China to Drive Steel Demand, to Influence Welding Machinery Demand
4. AN OVERVIEW OF END-USE SEGMENTS
Construction
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry to Aid Market Growth
Need for New Infrastructure Channels Robust Investment into Construction Projects
Energy
Rise in Pipeline Projects Signals Growth Avenues for Welding Equipment
Pipeline Operating Conditions Determine Welding Equipment Usage
Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads
Power Generation
Automotive Manufacturing
Railroad Industry
Heavy Fabrication
Shipbuilding
New Welding Technologies Seek Role in Shipbuilding Programs
Wind Energy
Nuclear Power Plants
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Welding
Bonding Through Welding: A Permanent and Laborious Process
Welding Machinery Industry: A Categorization
Types of Welding
Arc Welding
Types of Arc Welding
Shielded Metal Arc Welding
Gas Metal Arc Welding
Flux-Cored Arc Welding
Gas Tungsten Arc Welding
Submerged Arc Welding
Plasma Arc Welding
Percussive Arc Welding
Tungsten Inert Gas Vs Metal Inert Gas - A Comparison
Gas Welding and Cutting Machinery
Resistance Welding Machinery
Laser Beam Welding
An Insight
Laser Welding Vs Other Welding Techniques
Yttrium Aluminum Garnet and Carbon Dioxide Laser Welding
High Power Laser Welding
Laser Spot Welding
Robotic Laser Seam Welding
Blank Welding
Ultrasonic Welding
The Process
Advantages of Ultrasonic Bonding
Overview of Advanced Ultrasonic Plastic Welding Machines
Other Welding Techniques
Friction Stir Welding
Electron Beam Welding
Electrodes & Other Consumables
Robotic Welding
A Step towards Automation
Robotic Arc Welding: Still in its Infancy
Robotic Spot Welding: Taking Over Rapidly
Robotic Welding Sensors
Booming Demand for Welding Robots
Welding Hazards: Environmental Issues
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Miller Electric Introduces Thunderbolt 160 and Thunderbolt 210 Stick Welding Power Sources
Miller Electric Enhances ArcReach Technology with CLC and AWW Capabilities
Rinco to Introduce Electrical Motion Untrasonic Welding Machine
Miller Electric Unveils Dynasty 800 and Maxstar 800 Stick Welding Solutions
Miller Electric Rolls Out New Accessories for SAW Systems
Lincoln Electric Introduces Flextec 650X Multi-Process Welder
Fanuc UK Introduces ARC Mate 100iD High-Specification Arc Welding Robot
Afrox Launches Rental Services for Miller Welding Machines
Miller Electric Introduces New SubArc Portable Welding System
ABB Robotics Launches IRB 1660ID Arc Welding Robot
Miller Electric Unveils PerformArc Pre-Engineered Robotic Welding Systems
Bernard Rolls Out Additional Handle Options for BTB Sem
Automatic MIG Gun Line
Miller Electric Rolls Out Auto-Continuum 350 and 500 MIG Welding Systems
Branson Ultrasonics Unveils Ultrasonic-Sealing VFFS System
Branson Ultrasonics Introduces GLX-3 Laser Welder
LPKF Unveils LPKF PowerWeld 2600 Laser Welding System
ROFIN Unveils Performance Unlimited and Performance Open Manual Welding Machines
ESAB Introduces Upgraded Pulsed Welding Systems with Innovative Features
ESAB Introduces Rebel EMP 215ic Welding System
ESAB upgrades OK 48.00 SMAW (Stick) Electrodes
Kemppi Unveils X8 MIG Multi-Process Welding System
Miller Electric Introduces ArcReach Technology in New Portable Welding Machines
LPKF Welding to Introduce New Laser Welding Machine
Miller Electric Launches SubArc Portable Welding System
Lincoln Electric Unveils New Welding Equipment with CrossLinc Technology
Hobart Rolls Out Gas-shielded Flux-Cored Wire - FabCO 750M
ESAB Unveils Origo/Aristo CC/CV Arc Welding Machines
Miller Electric Launches Big Blue 600 Pro Welder/Generator
Miller Electric Introduces Millermatic 125 Hobby Welder for Beginner Applications
Lincoln Electric Launches Engine-driven Pipe Welder/Generator
Sonics Rolls Out 3050 Bench Top Press Ultrasonic Plastics Welding System
Lincoln Electric Rolls Out Engine-driven SAE-300 MP Welder
Sonics Unveils e-Press Touch Welder
Miller Electric Launches Millermatic 350P Welding Solution for Aluminum Welding in Auto Applications
Lincoln Electric Launches Engine-driven Welder - Vantage 520 SD
Lincoln Electric Rolls Out Orbital MIG Welding System for High Demanding Applications
Miller Electric Introduces XMT ArcReach Welding Systems with Remote Power Operation Feature
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Lincoln Electric Acquires Air Liquide Welding
Dengensha and Nastoa Welding Merge to Establish Dengensha Toa
MagneGas Establishes MagneGas Welding Supply
Kemppi Bags Supply Contract for FastMig X MIG Welding Sets
Midea Group Snaps Up KUKA
ESAB Welding & Cutting Products to Acquire Sandvik Materials' Welding Wire Operations
ESAB to Acquire EWAC Alloys from L&T
Miller Electric Rebrands Jetline Engineering as Jetline by Miller
ESAB Welding & Cutting Products Acquires Arc Machines
Coherent Snaps Up ROFIN-SINAR Technologies
Airgas Acquires Monroe Welding Supply and Clark Industrial Supply
Lincoln Electric Acquires Vizient Manufacturing Solutions
KUKA Roboter Collaborates with ITW Welding
Manufacturing Technology Snaps Up ProSpot
Amada Miyachi Europe Snaps Up MacGregor Welding Systems
Genesis-ICESA Systems Acquires PisgahForest Industries
Miller Takes Over Weld Data Monitoring Systems Provider IMPACT Engineering
Lincoln Electric Invests in Welding Technology Center
Lincoln Electric Takes Over Welding Consumables Producer
Specialised Welding Products
Lincoln Electric Takes Over Rimrock Holdings
Schlatter inks Partnership Deal for Use of Welding Equipment in Emmedue's Advanced Building Systems
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 191 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 221)
- The United States (51)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (14)
- Europe (127)
- France (5)
- Germany (47)
- The United Kingdom (14)
- Italy (27)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (30)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hrjv4/global_welding?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716