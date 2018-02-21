Kindred Group's CEO Purchases SDRs in Kindred

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group plc has on 15 February 2018 purchased 28,000 SDRs in Kindred Group plc.

After the purchase, his holdings totals to 1,371,578 SDRs.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116

