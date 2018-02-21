sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Kindred Group's CEO Purchases SDRs in Kindred

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group plc has on 15 February 2018 purchased 28,000 SDRs in Kindred Group plc.

After the purchase, his holdings totals to 1,371,578 SDRs.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-s-ceo-purchases-sdrs-in-kindred,c2457265

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2457265/795454.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire