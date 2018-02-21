Alexander Mining announced on Wednesday that it has executed a commercial and technical partnership agreement with Turkish specialist mineral processing consulting company Proses. The AIM-traded firm said the agreement covered the potential application and use of Alexander's proprietary processing technologies and know-how, known as MetaLeach Technology, in the Middle East, including Turkey and Iran. It added that the agreement covered the terms and conditions of the use of MetaLeach Technology, ...

