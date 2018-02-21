AdHive - Programmatic-Like Influencer Marketing - The Marketers' Holy Grail Revealed by Blockchain-Based AI

TALLINN, Estonia, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Searching for the relevant channel to advertise can be a huge hindrance for marketers and agencies offering native ads. Considering YouTube advertising algorithms as the industry standard, one should also consider them far from being perfect. Even with clever algorithms at works, the existing proprietary neural networks often fail to distinguish ad-friendly and non-friendly content, depriving content creators of their moolah.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640082/AdHive.jpg )



This is where AdHive can step up as the first option service: AdHive allows mass placement of ads on influencer channels across various video platforms, efficiently and quickly, saving advertisers' time and budget. Advertisers can launch their campaigns on multiple channels neither wasting time looking for suitable medias and feeds, nor negotiating for the placement conditions.



The tasks created by advertisers, also known as 'campaigns' are performed on AdHive platform. Advertiser decides for the deadline, campaign period, target audience - including their age and gender - as well as the region and the budget. Once campaign becomes available, the bloggers that fit the advertisers' audience and task description most will be able to select the suitable "tasks" as proposed by AI - and start working on them. Blogger receives a gradable, rate-sensitive and complex calculated reward once the specified campaign is over and done - AI recognizes the completed task and triggers the smart contract for the blogger to get paid immediately.



"AdHive lets advertisers go global effortlessly, and influencers get what they really deserve, able to decide the topics they prefer - and the advertisers they consider trustworthy. There's no other technology these days capable of what AdHive does. Native ads will become similar to programmatic, that's what it's all about. We're two years ahead of our time, and we're going to drive the market. AI-powered native video-advertising is going to be the next Google Thing in the industry - deal with it" - said Dmitry Malyanov, AdHive Co-founder.

The method AdHive offers proves to be much more transparent comparing to the traditional advertising management, as there is a narrowly focused AI involved, which automatically checks whether the task by the blogger has been completed successfully. This AI will also send statistics to the advertiser like the total viewership of the ad and vloggers' audience interaction. With this method, advertisers will be able to place the ads precisely where they need them and reach the target audience directly.