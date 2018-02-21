sprite-preloader
WKN: 766149 ISIN: US03073E1055 Ticker-Symbol: ABG 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
21.02.2018 | 19:08
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation -- ABC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/ABC-Info-Request-Form-6298

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street- 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE