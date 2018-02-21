Falcon Oil & Gas's partner company Origin Energy presented a technical paper outlining the potential of the duo's projects in the Australian Beetaloo sub-basin area. The presentation at the Australia Exploration Geoscience Conference in Sydney, identified two zones at the Beetaloo W-1 well which Origin saw as particularly advantageous for the eventual production of commercial shale gas. Origins' favoured of the two source rock reservoir (SRR) intervals is the lower Kyalla SRR, which it said ...

