Aptilo Networks Opens New Office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Aptilo Networks, the world's #1 vendor of Wi-Fi service management solutions for large scale Wi-Fi, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Asia Pacific (APAC) regional headquarters in the KL Sentral district in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Aptilo is expanding its presence and operations in the APAC region. Mobile operators in Asia are accelerating their investments into Wi-Fi to augment and extend their mobile networks into large venues, to ensure high-speed data connectivity for their subscribers.

"After months of construction it feels great to finally open the doors to our new office in the ultra-modern high-rise building, Q Sentral," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks. "We are now better equipped to take on our growing business in APAC."

Aptilo's APAC headquarters is located at 33-13, Level 33 - Menara Q Sentral - Jalan Stesen Sentral 2 - 50470 Kuala Lumpur. The team can be reached at +60-3-2780-6900.

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visithttp://www.aptilo.com.