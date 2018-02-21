Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) securities between January 4, 2016 and August 7, 2017 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 26, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On January 4, 2016, Capitala announced that Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC ("Capitala Investment Advisors"), the affiliate that manages the Company's investment activities, had agreed to waive its quarterly incentive fee. On August 7, 2017, Capitala disclosed that six of its investments were on non-accrual status - twice as many as in the previous quarter. On August 8, 2017, the Company disclosed that Capitala Investment Advisors had been losing professional talent in underwriting and portfolio management since waiving its incentive fee, which had caused an increase in the number of the Company's non-accrual investments.

On this news, Capitala's share price fell $3.82 per share, or approximately 30%, over the next three trading days to close at $8.99 on August 10, 2017.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Capitala Investment Advisors had been losing professional talent, which negatively impacted the quality of Capitala's investment portfolio. Consequently, Capitala's public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the Class Period.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Capitala securities and suffered a loss, continue to hold shares purchased prior to the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

