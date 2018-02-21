

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following yesterday's auction of $28 billion worth of two-year notes, the Treasury Department sold $35 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, attracting below average demand,



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.658 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.



The Treasury sold $34 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.434 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $29 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



