

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has found that antioxidants in wine could help fight bacteria that cause cavities and gum disease in teeth.



Although red wine has been known for several health benefits including helping lower heart problems and diabetes, it is for the first time that wine has been linked with fighting tooth decay and gum disease.



According to a new research, compounds in red wine, known as polyphenols, prevent bacteria that cause plaque, cavities and periodontal disease from sticking to gums.



The study was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.



The scientists found that wine polyphenols and grape extracts all reduces bacteria's ability to stick to the cells, but the polyphenols - caffeic and p-coumaric acids - were more effective.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX