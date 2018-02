WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices barely budged Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's minutes from their most recent policy meeting.



April gold rose 90 cents to end at $1,332.10 an ounce.



The Federal Reserve releases minutes of its Jan. 30-31 meeting at 2 pmET, as investors look for further insight on inflation and interest rates under new chairman Jerome Powell. A signal for a March rate hike is widely expected.



